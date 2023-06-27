Man Utd take New York! Red Devils stars Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia pictured in the Big Apple

Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia have been pictured together in New York.

Rashford and Malacia holidaying together in New York

Good first season under Ten Hag

Recharging batteries ahead of 2023-24 season

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford and Malacia were seen together in New York as both players are on their holidays in United States. The Manchester United forward posted a picture of the duo on his Instagram.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The Carabao Cup winners are enjoying some downtime together before the start of 2023-24 season. Rashford matched his best goal return under Erik ten Hag last season and Malacia grew in stature as the season went on. The duo will be hoping to fire on all cylinders after recharging their batteries in the summer

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will start their pre-season against Leeds United on July 12 before going to the United States to play some more games against the likes of Real Madrid.