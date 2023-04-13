Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes suspended for Europa League quarter-final second leg vs Sevilla

- Midfielder suspended for card accumulation
- Given yellow for handball
- Scores level ahead of return
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder was booked for a contentious handball late in the first half, and will have to watch the second leg of the knockout tie from the stands after accumulating too many yellow cards. Fernandes' absence will be a blow as United will head to Sevilla with the tie level at 2-2, after the Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.
🏆 TOP STORY: Bayern SUSPEND Mane for 'misconduct' after Sane punch
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Chelsea will never win the UCL under CLUELESS Boehly
🚨 MUST READ: Man Utd need Antony playing like an £85m superstar
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United took control of the tie with two goals from Marcel Sabitzer but saw the game slip away thanks to late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire. The Red Devils also saw Raphael Varane go off with a problem at half-time and Lisandro Martinez carried off late on with what looked to be a serious injury.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Although Fernandes is suspended for the Europa League, he will still appear in the Premier League, and will be expected to start when United travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.