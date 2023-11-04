‘Play like you mean it’ - Scott McTominay says Man Utd’s narrow win over Fulham was inspired by fans’ pre-match banner at Craven Cottage

Scott McTominay admitted that a banner held up by Manchester United fans inspired their side's late win against Fulham.

United fans banner inspires win

Fernandes scores late winner at Fulham

Bad United week ends on high

WHAT HAPPENED? Before the match at Craven Cottage on Saturday, a banner was held up in the away end that read: 'Play like you mean it'. United again played well below their best, but Bruno Fernandes popped up to score an injury-time winner and snatch a 1-0 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, McTominay - who had an early effort chalked off for a controversial offside call - told TNT Sport: "We saw the banner before the game. A few of us said the fans pay good money to come and watch us every week and their support is relentless every single week, so we just want to repay them the best we can. Things aren't going the best at the moment, but it's a building block, step-by-step, with the manager and the coaching staff we trust them a lot, we trust the players. I think we can go on and kick on and do better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have endured their worst start to a season in 61 years, but McTominay hopes they can use Saturday's win to kickstart their campaign. "Obviously we can't get too carried away, but sometimes when everything is against you and you've got to do it your own way and come together and fight like dogs that's what you've got to do. It's a building block and I thought we did more than enough to win the game in the end."

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED?: United will now turn their attention to the Champions League. A defeat in Copenhagen on Wednesday would severely damage their chances of reaching the last-16.