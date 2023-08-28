Going nowhere? Man Utd refuse to sanction loan move for Harry Maguire and will only consider straight sale

Alex Brotherton
Manchester United are refusing to loan Harry Maguire to West Ham because they want sell him to raise funds for two more signings.

  • United refuse to loan Maguire
  • United want to raise funds for transfers
  • West Ham linked with defender

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham have been linked with the out-of-favour centre-back all summer, but United would prefer to sell Maguire rather than loan him out in order to raise funds for a new left-back and midfielder, says the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella following the news that Luke Shaw may miss the next two months with a muscular injury. Erik ten Hag also wants to strengthen his midfield, with United in talks with Fiorentina over Sofyan Amrabat. Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is another option.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? It seems clear that Maguire needs a fresh start after Ten Hag stripped him of the club's captaincy. West Ham have already grown weary over delays in negotiations for Maguire, making it look more and more likely that the defender stays at Old Trafford until January at least.

