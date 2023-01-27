Man Utd & Liverpool-linked Bellingham yet to attract bids as Borussia Dortmund seek to keep ‘irreplaceable’ midfielder

Jude Bellingham continues to generate talk of interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, but Borussia Dortmund say they have had “no enquiries”.

England international starring in Germany

Being monitored by Europe's top clubs

No offers on the table in winter window

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder has become one of the hottest properties in world football, with the 19-year-old starring for club and country as his potential price tag rises well above the £100 million ($124m) mark. Leading clubs from across Europe would be happy to part with such a fee in order to acquire Bellingham, with Premier League suitors heading that queue alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid, but Dortmund remain reluctant sellers and are hopeful of fending off any unwanted interest in a prized asset.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has told Sky Deutschland after pointing out that no offers have been tabled for Bellingham as yet: “From a sporting point of view, I would be more than happy if the boy stayed and stayed with Borussia Dortmund for a long time. I can't predict how the topic will develop in a few months.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kehl added on the need for Dortmund to retain Bellingham having previously been forced to part with the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho: “If you saw him last weekend, with the focus and the passion that he has on the pitch, you´d see that he is irreplaceable for us at the moment.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham is tied to a contract at Dortmund through to 2025 and is up to 113 appearances for the club – with the captain’s armband taken on at times this season – but it remains to be seen whether BVB can resist big-money bids once they inevitably begin to flood in.