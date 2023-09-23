'It's been tough' - Man Utd and Lionesses star Mary Earps reveals struggles dealing with Arsenal transfer speculation and having her body language 'scrutinised'

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has admitted the recent scrutiny she has faced has taken its toll amid transfer interest from Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Earps, 30, was the subject of a supposed £100,000 ($122,000) bid from fellow WSL club Arsenal this summer, with her future with Marc Skinner's side called into question after her return following the Lionesses recent World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand. It had been reported that Earps wanted the move as she cut an 'isolated' figure in training.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV Football ahead of England's 2-1 win over Scotland in the Nations League on Friday, the United goalkeeper admitted the last few weeks have been particularly taxing, given the level of criticism she has faced as an individual. ''It's been tough to be honest, it's been a tough few weeks for me personally,'' she began. ''I have tried to keep my head down and get on with things, but it's been hard to see how I've been portrayed at times. Having your body language and your facial expressions heavily scrutinised. I care deeply about Manchester United as a club and all I have ever tried to do is give my absolute best.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are soon to play their biggest-ever game as a club, with a two-legged tie against French side Paris Saint-Germain to come which will determine whether they play Champions League football this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS?: United's opening game of the 2023-24 WSL is fast approaching, with Aston Villa first up at Villa Park for Earps and fellow England team-mates Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Nikita Parris and Maya Le Tissier.