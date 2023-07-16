Man Utd learn Leon Goretzka price tag with Bayern Munich open to sale

Manchester United have learned the price tag for rumoured target Leon Goretzka, with Bayern Munich reportedly open to a sale.

  • Bayern Munich willing to sell Goretzka
  • Manchester United monitoring the situation
  • Other top clubs also interested

WHAT HAPPENED: According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich are open to the possibility of selling Goretzka if they receive an offer between €40m and €50m. Currently, Goretzka is content at Bayern and has no desire to leave. However, his stance could change if the club cannot assure him of sufficient playing time. Manchester United are among those closely monitoring Goretzka's situation, along with two or three other top clubs, but he is still under contract at Bayern until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern's willingness to consider selling Goretzka indicates a potential shift in the player's future. The involvement of other top clubs could pull United into a bidding war.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Leon Goretzka Bayern 20052023Getty20230610-bayern- Thomas-TuchelGetty Images

WHAT NEXT: The future of Goretzka remains uncertain and the coming weeks could see developments in the situation, including potential offers and negotiations between Bayern and any potential suitors. The 28-year-old's decision will ultimately depend on factors such as playing time assurances and the overall project presented by the interested clubs.

