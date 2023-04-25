Man Utd keeping tabs on Neymar with view to making summer transfer swoop if Qatari takeover is completed

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, and could swoop if their proposed Qatari takeover is completed.

Neymar has a long-term contract with PSG

Uncertainty prevails over his future

Man Utd keen to get him in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? After an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign where he scored 18 goals in 29 appearances, Neymar's season has been cut short by an ankle injury that he sustained on February 19 during a Ligue 1 clash with Lille. Despite having a long-term contract with PSG that runs until 2027, there has been considerable doubt about his future in the French capital, with the club reportedly eager to offload the forward in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the French website Foot Mercato, Manchester United have been monitoring Neymar's situation for several months and even enquired about his availability in the January transfer window. However, the move was stalled as the sale process of the club was underway.

Should a proposed Qatari takeover be completed at Old Trafford by the summer, then United are expected to take concrete steps to bring sign Neymar ahead of the 2023-24 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the services of the 31-year-old, with co-owner Todd Boehly said to have held talks with PSG's top bosses earlier this year. Although there is considerable interest from the Premier League giants to bring Neymar to England, PSG fear that the player might fail a potential medical with any new club and his fitness problems could prevent a big-money switch.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED & NEYMAR? The Red Devils will be in action against Tottenham on Thursday in the Premier League. Neymar, meanwhile, has already been ruled out for the entire season due to his ankle injury and is currently undergoing rehab.