Man Utd hit with FA misconduct charge for failing to control players during Chelsea draw

The FA have charged Manchester United for their players' failure to conduct themselves appropriately in the closing stages against Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Scott McTominay was deemed to have shoved over Armando Broja in the box at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, referee Stuart Attwell was bombarded by United players who felt the decision was a harsh one. The FA have charged United as a result, for a breach of rule E20.1.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement released to Twitter by the FA Spokesperson read: "Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 after its fixture versus Chelsea FC on Saturday 22 October in the Premier League.

Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 84th minute, and the club has until Friday 28 October 2022 to provide a response."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the game locked at 0-0, substitute McTominay tussled with fellow substitute Broja inside United's penalty area when defending a corner, pulling him to the ground. After Attwell awarded the penalty, Erik ten Hag's side rampantly protested the decision on the grounds that similar incidents have gone unpunished in other games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils have until Friday to respond to the charge, and are still dealing with a charge for the same thing against Newcastle the weekend before. All that will be on the mind of Ten Hag and his players, though, is Thursday's Europa League fixture at home to Sheriff Tiraspol.