Man Utd haven't given up on signing Mason Mount & will talk to Chelsea yet again as they try to drive £65m price down

Manchester United will reportedly negotiate once again with Chelsea as they try to bring down their £65 million valuation of Mason Mount.

Chelsea reject Manchester United bids for Mount

Both teams far apart in their valuations

England international is out of contract in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have had three bids for Chelsea star Mason Mount turned down by the Blues, the last of which was a £50 million offer, plus £5m in add-ons. The Red Devils have so far refused to meet the Stamford Bridge club's £65m valuation for the 24-year-old. However, The Telegraph claim United are willing to negotiate and will hold fresh talks with Todd Boehly's team this week in a bid to find a compromise.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount, who has one year left on his contract, is due to return to pre-season training next week for the start of head coach Mauricio Pochettino's new tenure. It is understood from both parties it would be better to resolve this situation before the England international has to report for training.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Blues academy product Mount has reportedly given Chelsea 'no indication' he will sign a new contract, but he has not requested to leave the club, either.

WHAT NEXT? It is a waiting game to see if Mount will stay at Chelsea or sign for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United ahead of pre-season starting next week.