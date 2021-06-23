Man Utd edging closer to Sancho deal with improved bid

The England winger is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one target this summer

Manchester United have submitted an improved bid of around £72 million ($100m) for Jadon Sancho but are still short of Borussia Dortmund’s valuation.

Dortmund already rejected a bid of £67 million ($95m) earlier in the month and while their latest offering is still short of the asking price there is confidence from all parties that a deal will go through.

The England international has already agreed to personal terms after a deal to bring the right-winger to Old Trafford last summer failed to materialise over a disagreement over fee.

What do we know?

It is now looking more and more likely that Sancho will be Man Utd’s first signing of the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a long-term admirer of the former Manchester City man and tried to sign him last summer, only for United not to reach the price set by the Bundesliga side.

It is believed the fee this year is around £77million (€90m/$107m) which means United’s current bid is short of the asking price. Despite the discrepancy, the hope this time is that a deal will be agreed upon despite the need to still work out how exactly the fee will be paid and in how many installments.

Who else do United want to sign?

A centre-back is also on the shopping list, with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane leading the list. It is understood he is looking for a challenge away from the Bernabeu and United are keen on signing him although there would need to be an agreement on a fee.

Villareal defender Pau Torres is also of interest should a deal for Varane not materialise.

United are also looking into signing Kieran Trippier although the club and Atletico Madrid are apart on their valuations of the England right back. A central midfielder is also on the shopping list.

What about other deals?

In other transfer news, it is understood that United are decision has yet to be made on Diogo Dalot ahead of the new season.

The club are open to selling him but Goal understands the price they have given AC Milan, where he was on loan last season, is currently too high.

The Portugal international is open to going out on loan again but would also be prepared to fight for his place in Solskjaer’s side if he was needed.

