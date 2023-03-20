Give it up, Man Utd! Frenkie de Jong ENDS transfer rumours after inspiring Barcelona to Clasico triumph over Real Madrid

Frenkie de Jong has again declared that he is very happy at Barcelona, delivering a blow to Manchester United's chances of signing the midfielder.

De Jong happy at Barcelona

Much-touted Man Utd move looking unlikely

Barca beat Real Madrid with Dutchman starring

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch midfielder, who starred in Barca's Clasico triumph over arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, stated that he is happy to get regular game time at Barcelona and has no immediate plans of leaving the club despite Manchester United's apparent, continued interest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Ziggo Sport, De Jong said: "Yes, I am very satisfied. We won 2-1 and the gap is now twelve points. It looks good.

He also added on regular game time at Barcelona and possible move away from the club: "It is a lot better, yes, it gives me great satisfaction. We are now first and I play almost everything. No, I don't think so. In principle, I am very happy at Barcelona."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Catalan giants got the better of their rivals for the third time in four Clasicos this season. While Real Madrid won the season's first league meeting, Barca have triumphed in three subsequent matchups - each of which came in a different competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men will next face Elche in La Liga on April 2 before facing Madrid again in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final fixture.