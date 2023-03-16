Man Utd enter Jude Bellingham transfer race as Erik ten Hag identifies £110m-rated midfielder as a future club CAPTAIN

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who is seen as a future club captain by Erik ten Hag.

Red Devils throw hat in ring for Bellingham

Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid also linked

Ten Hag a big admirer of England star

WHAT HAPPENED? United are set to enter into the expected bidding war for Bellingham, with Dortmund valuing the midfielder at a minimum price of £110m ($132m), according to The Telegraph. Liverpool and Manchester City have also expressed their interest, while Spanish giants Real Madrid have been actively courting the England international.

The report states that United boss Ten Hag is also a huge admirer of Bellingham and sees him as a "generational talent" capable of taking up captaincy duties at Old Trafford at some point in the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund have made it clear that they still want to hold onto Bellingham, with manager Edin Terzic publically asking the player to stay. If the 19-year-old leaves, however, Dortmund's asking price is expected to smash the British transfer record of £100m ($120m) that Man City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen whether United will stump up such a huge fee for Bellingham, especially when they have other more pressing transfer needs this summer. The Red Devils are reportedly prioritising a new No.9, with Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane among potential targets.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will continue to be a crucial part of Dortmund's Bundesliga title push for the time being. The German side play Koln on Saturday, and can go top of the league with a win.