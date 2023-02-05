Man Utd 'keeper De Gea posts Mourinho meme in reaction to Casemiro red card vs Crystal Palace

- De Gea shares Mourinho meme
- Reacts to Casemiro's red card
- Casemiro guilty of choking Hughes
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United players reacted furiously to Jeffrey Schlupp's off-the-ball challenge on Antony as the Brazilian went tumbling down toward the advertising boards. A melee followed which involved both sets of players, including Casemiro who singled out Will Hughes and appeared to grab him by his neck before swiping at his face. A VAR check found the Brazilian guilty of violent conduct and he was given his marching orders.
Reacting to Casemiro's sending-off, teammate David De Gea shared a GIF of Mourinho saying: 'If I speak I am in big trouble and I don't want to be in big trouble'.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goalkeeper also tweeted a picture of himself celebrating the win with team mate Lisandro Martinez with the caption '+3' - indicating three points.
WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The Brazilian will now have to serve a three-match ban which means he will miss back-to-back clashes against Leeds United as well as his side's meeting with Leicester.