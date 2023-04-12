Man Utd confirm HUGE Marcus Rashford injury blow ahead of Europa League quarter-final showdown against Sevilla

Manchester United have confirmed that Marcus Rashford "will be unavailable for a few games" on the eve of their Europa League tie with Sevilla.

WHAT HAPPENED: The England international limped off during United's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, and went straight down the tunnel to receive treatment. Following further examinations by the club's medical staff, the Red Devils have released an official statement confirming that Rashford will miss the first leg of their quarter-final clash with Sevilla due to a muscle injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have not given a timeframe for Rashford's recovery but he will now be out for at least a "few games", which comes as a huge blow to Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag admitted the injury was a big setback to Rashford, who is in the form of his life, but said he is already working on getting back to full fitness. "Of course its a setback, he's disappointed about it," the United manager said. "He's not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, he's optimistic and he's started straight away on his recovery and rehab and that helps to get back soon."

The Dutchman voiced his anger after the forward picked up the knock against Everton while suggesting that the current fixture schedule is too demanding.

"Some things you can't avoid but it was avoidable," the United boss told reporters. "Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game [last week vs. Newcastle] and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it's not right. You run the risk, the players can't recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates. So then you run even more of a risk."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford is way out in front as United's top goalscorer this season with 28 to his name from 47 appearances across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is next on the list with 10, while Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst has only managed to score twice since his arrival in the January transfer window. Rashford's absence could prove costly as United continue their fight for Europa League and FA Cup honours to complete a treble, after winning the Carabao Cup in February.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side will welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, with a trip to Nottingham Forest scheduled in the Premier League three days later. The return leg against Sevilla in Spain will take place on April 20.