Man Utd complete £73m Sancho signing as England international signs five-year contract

The 21-year-old joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ahead of the 2021-22 season, with the Red Devils having finally got their man

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million ($101m).

The England international, who was part of the Three Lions squad that finished runners-up at Euro 2020, becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the summer after he successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms to join the Red Devils.

And with United having now confirmed the transfer is complete, Sancho will add to an impressive forward line at Old Trafford that includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

How much have United paid?

After a long-running transfer saga that started well over a year ago, United finally agreed a fee with Dortmund for the right-winger earlier this month. It is understood the agreement between the two sides is for just short of £73m ($101m) and there are no add-ons included in the deal.

United tried to land Sancho last summer but the two clubs were far apart on their valuation and ultimately an agreement could not be reached.

He ultimately expressed his desire to return to the Premier League, however, with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirming on July 1 that the Bundesliga club were reluctantly allowing Sancho to leave.

He has signed a five-year deal with the option for a further year.

What has been said?

In a statement confirming his signing Sancho said: “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Solskjaer added: “Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United. He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair

and creativity to the team.

"Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level. For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

When will he join up with his team-mates?

Sancho was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's European Championship and has consequently been given holiday.

All of the players involved on international duty have been given three weeks off from their last involvement which means Sancho could be training with his new team-mates in the first week of August.

United have a number of pre-season friendlies booked in. The next is against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday and Sancho could be available for their final friendly against Everton at Old Trafford on August 7.

