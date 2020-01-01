‘Man Utd can’t be trusted to spend another £200m’ – Owen can understand reluctance to splash the cash

The former Red Devils striker is looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the best out of what he has before asking for more big-money signings

cannot be trusted to spend another £200 million ($259m) on new recruits and need to get their own house in order before “looking into someone else’s garden”, says Michael Owen.

The Red Devils have made just one addition to their ranks in the summer transfer window as another deadline approaches.

Donny van de Beek has been acquired to add more creativity to the midfield department, but efforts to bolster defensive and attacking units have come to nothing.

That situation could change in a matter of hours, with deals for the likes of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles still being mooted, but United have found the going tough in the latest market.

Many had tipped them to prosper on the back of an encouraging end to the 2019-20 campaign and with supposed value found in recent recruits, but frustration has been the overwhelming emotion for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

Owen is not overly surprised by that, with United still lacking consistency on the field and seeing questions asked of previous big-money deals that failed to deliver.

The former Red Devils striker told Premier League Productions when assessing business at Old Trafford: “If I was the chairman or the owner, I would be nervous spending another £100m or another £200m.

“How many times are Man United going to do that? 'Oh, there’s a problem, let’s throw millions at it! Let’s throw more millions at it!'

“And I know fans are desperate for big-money signings because it gets everyone excited but, unless you get the basics right, unless you’ve got a plan, unless you’ve got a system, unless you’re getting the best out of the current players, how can you then be trusted to spend another £200m?

“It beggars belief and that’s the first thing they’ve got to get right: get the best out of the current players before you start looking into someone else’s garden.”

United’s need for reinforcements was further highlighted in a 6-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

An eventful day of Premier League action also saw reigning champions humbled 7-2 by , but Owen believes the Reds still set the standard for others to aspire to.

A man who spent time at Old Trafford and Anfield in his playing days added on the inspiration that United need to take note of in an ongoing bid to find a winning formula: “Look at Jurgen Klopp, look at Marcelo Bielsa, there’s so many examples of managers demanding it.

“This is something that you can’t just say: 'Come on lads, today we’re gonna switch on'. This happens in training.

“I’d hate to admit this because obviously Manchester United fans are watching this but, at Liverpool, what you see on a Saturday is absolutely what you see on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. When somebody loses the ball in training it’s an automatic thing.”