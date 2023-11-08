Man Utd 'can't afford' to sack Erik ten Hag despite dire run of results as Paul Scholes highlights 'leadership' issues following Copenhagen defeat

Manchester United's defeat to Copenhagen on Wednesday shouldn't cost Erik ten Hag his job, says Paul Scholes, as the club "can't afford" to fire him.

United fell to 4-3 loss in Copenhagen

Scholes says club "can't afford" to sack Ten Hag

Highlighted lack of leadership

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite boasting a commanding two-goal lead for much of the first half, United slipped to an astounding 4-3 loss to fall to the bottom of Champions League Group A. It is a defeat which has condemned the Red Devils to their worst start to a season in 50 years and has ramped up the pressure on Ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID: But former midfielder Scholes was quick to point out that the club are unable to let go of the Dutchman, telling TNT Sports: “I still don't feel like there's that much pressure on Erik ten Hag. He had a good year and bought some time. He's had bad injuries but nine defeats in 17 is not good enough. I know United have sacked before, but I don't think they can afford to keep doing that, I think we've got to let this fella go with it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Rasmus Hojlund was one of the few positives to take from the night, it is United's capitulation that once again came to the fore when faced with adversity on the pitch. The quickfire goals conceded against Bayern Munich and Galatasary earlier in the group stages returned to haunt Ten Hag's side once again, with the players unable to lift themselves after Marcus Rashford's controversial red card.

Article continues below

And Scholes alluded to this flawed mentality, adding: "They lacked a bit of leadership. It's not easy to play away in Europe. It's just that collapsing that's hurting them. Once they concede one it feels like another is coming. You can't keep doing that every week.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After posting an incredible ninth loss of the season, Ten Hag will have to once again rally the troops in time for a league date with Luton Town on Saturday.