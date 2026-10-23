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Michael Carrick Bruno Fernandes Manchester United ComoGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Man Utd make final decision on Bruno Fernandes punishment after captain’s 'disgraceful' outburst at Michael Carrick tactics in humiliating Como defeat

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Manchester United have reportedly reached a final decision regarding potential disciplinary action against club captain Bruno Fernandes following his explosive post-match interview. The Portuguese midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of Michael Carrick’s tactical approach after the Red Devils were humbled by Como in the Champions League.

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Escaping the axe

Despite openly questioning the team's tactical setup during a television interview, Fernandes will retain the armband and avoid sanctions. According to a report by Mirror Football, the Old Trafford hierarchy have decided against disciplining their skipper.

The club acknowledged the midfielder's visible frustration after United fell behind within two minutes of a dismal 4-1 European drubbing. While there is private disappointment over the public nature of his complaints, officials accept that emotions were running high and understand the catalyst for his anger.

Pointing fingers at the dugout

브루노 페르난데스 (Bruno Fernandes)Getty Images

Speaking to after the final whistle, Fernandes painted a grim picture of the squad's performance. "It's not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early," he stated. "Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.

"Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen.

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"If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation."

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Fernandes then firmly shifted the spotlight onto the dugout's defensive instructions. "It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence," he explained. Pundit Jamie Carragher heavily condemned the comments, branding the outburst as "disgraceful".

A stark contrast in discipline

The lenient stance towards Fernandes marks a sharp departure from recent internal precedents. Lisandro Martinez was recently fined and forced to publicly apologise for criticising director of football Jason Wilcox and the board following a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

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Meanwhile, Carrick firmly rejected his captain's assessment. "We actually half-pressed man-to-man the second half and then conceded a goal from that," the head coach countered. "And there's a little bit on whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you ain't going to win."

Managerial future hangs in the balance


마이클 캐릭 (Michael Carrick)Getty Images


Despite facing intense scrutiny, Carrick has earned a temporary reprieve. According to reports, the 45-year-old will remain in the Old Trafford dugout for Sunday's clash against Marco Rose's Bournemouth.

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However, the club's hierarchy are actively assessing their options.It has been reported that Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the leading candidate to step in if a managerial change is made. The former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach is currently unattached and is said to be open to taking charge in Manchester.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten