Emphatic Newcastle win couldn't have come at a better time for Solskjaer and Man Utd

A response was needed following a heavy home defeat to Tottenham before the international break and the Red Devils delivered it on Tyneside

As Emil Krafth’s cross deflected off Luke Shaw and past David de Gea in the second minute at St James’ Park, those fans who had paid the controversial £14.95 fee to watch the game on PPV could have been forgiven for turning the TV off and asking for a refund.

Because of the way the team had started this season, with just one win in their opening three league games, even the most optimistic fan would have feared the worst as Steve Bruce’s side cut United open with ease on their very first attempt.

But where United capitulated against Jose Mourinho’s side just under two weeks ago, they bounced back with a swagger and dominance that will give them confidence heading into a crucial few weeks.

The early setback merely propelled United forward with Daniel James, playing in his preferred role down the left, linking up well with Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to terrorise the Newcastle back line.

It was a United side with five changes from the Spurs defeat but they controlled the game with ease, finding space down the channels and using their pace to cause problems.

All four of United’s attackers drew saves from Karl Darlow, who managed to keep the hosts in the tie for much longer than they deserved. But it was Harry Maguire who popped up with United’s equaliser.

His screamed celebration into the empty St James’ Park stands provided a much-needed cathartic release after another stressful week for the defender. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was never in any doubt that his captain would bounce back and he showed his mental strength with an assured display.

While many criticised Solskjaer’s team selection ahead of kick-off, his tweaks to the forward line in particular paid off. James, who has been much maligned for his poor form, caused constant problems down the left, while Mata looks reinvigorated after his two man-of-the-match displays in the .

His link-up play with Fernandes looked to have given United the lead only for the Portuguese’s exquisite finish to be ruled out by VAR for offside.

For all of United’s attacking prowess, there were times when they looked like they may live to regret their missed chances. David de Gea pulled off two very good saves in the second half to deny Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson after United’s leaky defence was again exposed.

United travel to on Tuesday for their opening group fixture and Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be licking their lips at the prospect of coming up against such a flimsy back line.

Victor Lindelof was easily turned in his own half in the build-up to the hosts' opener and there should be alarm at the ease with which Saint-Maximin was able to skip past four of Solskjaer’s players.

While the defence might have looked one decent counter-attack away from a potential disaster, the attack was thriving. United finished with 28 shots and 14 on target, not a bad total for a front line missing two of their favoured three starters with Anthony Martial suspended and Mason Greenwood absent.

Fernandes missing from the penalty spot, only the third missed penalty of his career, meant it took until the 86th minute for United to wrap up the three points. Donny van de Beek, who had come off the bench 10 minutes earlier, was instrumental in the build-up - strengthening his case to start in Paris - and it was a sublime, powerful finish from Fernandes to put United ahead.

Late goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford gave the gloss to an emphatic victory but the most important part was the reaction. United have looked down and out already this season but this time they showed they’ve got it within them to bounce back.

With PSG, , and coming up it couldn't have come at a better time.