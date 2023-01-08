Man Utd & Arsenal get ‘normal’ Joao Felix transfer update from Atletico Madrid president

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says it would be “normal” for reported Arsenal and Manchester United target Joao Felix to remain in Spain.

Portuguese forward linked with January move

Premier League giants keen

Rojiblancos prepared to keep top talent

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international forward has struggled to produce his best across three-and-a-half years with the Rojiblancos, leading to reports that he is open to a new challenge in the winter transfer window. A couple of Premier League heavyweights are said to be keen on taking Felix on loan with an option to buy, but Cerezo claims there is more chance of the 23-year-old remaining at Wanda Metropolitano than bags being packed for Old Trafford or Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cerezo has told Carrusel: “Nothing is impossible in life, but the normal thing is that Joao Felix stays at Atletico Madrid.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix has registered just 34 goals and 18 assists for Atletico through 130 appearances in all competitions, with little return delivered on a stunning €127 million (£112m/$135m) show of faith from La Liga giants in the summer of 2019 when his potential was prised away from Benfica.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal and United are in the market for attacking reinforcements during the current window, as Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag seek to add greater depth to their respective squads. However, it remains to be seen whether they will meet Atletico’s demands for a player that is still searching for a lost spark.