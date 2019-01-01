Man Utd appoint Wood and Fortune to coach Under-23 side

A former FA Cup winner returns to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to make changes to the coaching set-up

Quinton Fortune has returned to as part of a coaching re-structure of the club’s Under-23 side.

South African midfielder Fortune, who made 126 appearances for United, recently completed his UEFA A Licence and will act as assistant to former United youth team player Neil Wood who has been named lead coach of the Under-23s.

The restructure also sees Head of Academy Nicky Butt undertake increased involvement in the team’s overall programme.

Butt explained to the club’s official website: “Myself, Neil and Quinton have long-standing connections with Manchester United and bring a wealth of experience to our roles that we will pass on to the young players.

“It is such an exciting time for the Academy with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) as first-team manager, who truly believes in the development of home-grown talent. It was a source of pride that three Academy graduates made their first-team debut last season. As a group, we will now look to build on this success.”

Fortune, who played 46 times for his country, said: "I am delighted to return to the club in this new role. As a former player, I know exactly what it takes and also what it means to play for Manchester United.

“I have a great relationship with Ole, whom I also worked with at Cardiff when I was assistant manager of their Under-21s, and I look forward to working with him again alongside Nicky and Neil.

"We will all work together in order to achieve the ultimate aim of producing players capable of performing in Manchester United’s first team.”

Wood takes charge of the Under-23s following the departure of veteran coach Ricky Sbragia at the end of the season by mutual consent after less than two years in the post.

Wood said: “It is a real honour to be appointed lead coach for the Under-23s. I have learnt a lot about this age group over the last few seasons. This club has been a major part of my life since I joined the Academy in 1999 and I am delighted to continue that relationship in this role.

“The Academy has a fantastic record of developing players to play for Manchester United and the opportunity to have a role in continuing that tradition is extremely exciting.”