Reunion on the cards? Man Utd's Alex Telles wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr despite transfer ban

Alex Telles could be reunited Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr expressed their interest in signing the Brazilian despite a transfer ban.

Al-Nassr want Alex Telles

Could reunite with Ronaldo

Spent last season on loan at Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr are currently serving a transfer ban that has been imposed on them for failing to pay add-ons to Leicester for Ahmed Musa in 2018. Despite their ban, the club has shown interest in signing Manchester United full-back Telles in the summer transfer window according to The Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Telles, who joined the Red Devils in 2020, spent last season on loan at Sevilla. He had played alongside Ronaldo at United in the 2021-22 season and could reunite with the Portuguese star in Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Premier League giants have already spent £55 million out of their £120m allocated budget on Mason Mount this summer. They are in talks to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana and are looking to add a striker to their roster. In order to fund the remaining signings, the club need to get rid of some of their existing players who have fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT? Along with Telles, Al-Nassr are also reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane in this transfer window.