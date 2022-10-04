Man City vs Copenhagen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League game between Manchester City and Copenhagen on TV & stream online.

Manchester City will take on Copenhagen in their third game of the 2022-23 Champions League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's team will hope to carry on with their excellent form since the start of the season.

Erling Haaland's stellar goalscoring has helped Man City rip their opponents apart. They registered a dominant win against Sevilla before getting the better of Borussia Dortmund previously in Group G.

Copenhagen lost to Dortmund but held Sevilla to a goalless draw to secure a point from two matches so far. They are set to take on the biggest challenge of their 2022-23 season when they come up against Premier League champions Man City.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Man City vs Copenhagen date & kick-off time

Game: Man City vs Copenhagen Date: October 5, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 6) Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Man City vs Copenhagen on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 3 will show the game between Manchester City and Copenhagen in the UK, with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen can be streamed in the United States on Paramount+.

Fans in India can catch Manchester City vs Copenhagen on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app US N/A Paramount+ India Sony Ten 1 SD/HD Sony LIV

Copenhagen squad & team news

Copenhagen will be without Akinkunmi Amoo who has been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Mamoudou Karamoko is also set to the miss the game against Man City. Summer signing Andreas Cornelius is in line for a start in the final third.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grabara, Johnsson, Dithmer, Ryan Defenders Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Sorensen, Jelert, Oikonomou, Boilesen, Ankerson, Jensen, Kristiansen Midfielders Claesson, Johannesson, Zeka, Lerager, Mukairu, Haraldsson, Falk, Steminic, Bardghji Forwards Babacar, Cornelius, Daramy, Oskarsson

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola could well be without Rodri and John Stones who also missed Sunday's Manchester derby due to injury. Kyle Walker, who picked up an injury during that game, is also set to be unavailable for the mid-week fixture.

Kalvin Phillips remains Man City's long-term concern with a shoulder injury.