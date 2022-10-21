Man City vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Erling Haaland Man City 2022-23
Everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester City vs Brighton on TV in the UK and U.S and India

Defending champions Manchester City will host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium for their eleventh Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday. The Citizens are second in the league standings, four points behind leaders Arsenal and cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season if they are to catch the high-flying Gunners.

Eighth-placed Brighton were off to an impressive start in the league but their performance levels have dropped in recent games and as a result, the team find themselves without a win in four matches.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Game:

Manchester City vs Brighton

Date:

October 22, 2022

Kick-off:

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30 pm IST

Venue:

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Man City vs Brighton can be streamed live on Peacock.

The game between Man City and Brighton isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

N/A

Peacock

UK

N/A

N/A

India

Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Hotstar

Man City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will continue to be without Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker for the game against Brighton as they are both injured. John Stones has resumed training with the squad but his involvement is a doubt.

Aymeric Laporte, who has recovered from his injury, could be in for his first Man City start of the 2022-23 season.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ortega, Ederson, Carson

Defenders

Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis

Midfielders

Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer

Forwards

Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Brighton squad and team news

Brighton will miss the services of Kaoru Mitoma and Jakob Moder who are both out injured for the trip to Manchester. The injured Levi Colwill is set to be assessed before the game and is a doubt.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard; Lallana, Gross; Welbeck

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Sanchez, Steele, McGill

Defenders

Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman

Midfielders

Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, March, Mac Allister, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma

Forwards

Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento