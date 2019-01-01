Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Wednesday

Manchester City will once again have close to a full complement of first-team players for their trip to Everton on Wednesday, meaning Pep Guardiola will be able to further experiment with his starting line-up.

The Catalan picked a midfield-heavy XI for the victory against Arsenal on Sunday, with Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva all involved, while Fernandinho also stepped up to support from a centre-back position.

Few clubs in Europe are able to match that type of flexibility and Guardiola will have to use it to full effect as he prepares for games against Everton and Chelsea this week.

Man City Injuries

De Bruyne was substituted late on in the game on Sunday with what appeared to be cramp.

Benjamin Mendy again missed out on the squad as he aims to return from injury, as did Vincent Kompany. Both are unlikely to return on Wednesday.

Claudio Bravo, meanwhile, is still out with an Achilles tendon injury.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

Despite having mixed things up against Arsenal on Sunday, Guardiola could try a more traditional line-up, although there may be a temptation to use Aymeric Laporte as a left-sided defender again.

David Silva's form has dipped recently and he could come out of the team, with Bernardo Silva potentially taking his position and Leroy Sane, who missed out at the weekend, coming back in.

Up front it is tempting to suggest Gabriel Jesus could start, but given Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick against Arsenal it seems only fair to include him from the off.

Everton Team News

Leighton Baines is out after being taken off in the defeat against Wolves on Saturday, although Lucas Digne is now available again after serving a suspension.

Yerry Mina and Phil Jagielka have both missed matches recently and are also unavailable, while Idrissa Gueye is back for the Toffees.

Opta Match Facts

Everton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4 L6), beating them 4-0 at Goodison Park in January 2017.

Manchester City have won two of their last three Premier League away games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17 (W2 D5 L10) at Goodison Park in the competition.

Manchester City are looking to do the league double over Everton for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, when they won the league under Manuel Pellegrini.

Everton have lost three of their last four Premier League home games (W1) – as many as they had in their previous 23 at Goodison Park (W13 D7 L3).

Manchester City have opened the scoring a league-high 22 different times in the Premier League this season and no side has lost more games than the Citizens after scoring first this season (3).

However, Everton have won none of their 11 Premier League games in which they’ve conceded first this season (D2 L9) – only Huddersfield have failed to win more often after conceding first (16).

Manchester City have lost three of their last five Premier League away games (W2), more than they had in their previous 34 on the road (W26 D6 L2).

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick off is 19:45 GMT (14:45 ET) on Wednesday. It will not be shown on television in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.