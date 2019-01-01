Man City open to Sterling contract talks but relaxed over long-term future

The England forward has reportedly been earmarked for new deal at the Etihad despite only signing a five-year contract extension a year ago

are relaxed about Raheem Sterling’s long-term future at the club amid reports that talks have begun about a new, improved contract.

Reports suggest that the Premier League champions have initiated talks over a new contract that is expected to see the man become one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Sterling is already understood to be one of the highest earners at City after signing his new contract last year, worth around £300,000 a week.

The 24-year-old only signed a contract extension in November 2018, and he is scheduled to stay at the Etihad under the terms of his current agreement until the summer of 2023.

Any new agreement would not be dependent on whether Pep Guardiola commits his future to the club despite rumours to the contrary, with the City manager’s own contract running out in 18 months’ time.

It had been suggested that Sterling was waiting for his manager to pledge his future to the club before making up his mind about a new deal but Goal can confirm that is not currently the case.

Guardiola’s deal will expire in the summer of 2021 and last week his agent stated that the current plan is for the Catalan to see out that contract.

Sterling has become a key player in Guardiola’s City squad, helping them to a domestic clean sweep last season and winning the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year Award in the process.

He has maintained that high level this season, with 18 goals and 12 assists from 23 appearances for club and country, leading to reports of a new deal.

Meanwhile, Sterling’s own personal endorsement deal with Nike is due to expire next year, which will lead to a tussle between the American sportswear manufacturers and City’s own kit provider Puma.

Puma are believed to be keen to add the England international to their roster of stars, which includes Guardiola and City striker Sergio Aguero.

The former forward has become one of the most marketable and iconic players in world football over the past two years and has been praised for his public stance on racism.

That activism, and his outstanding performances on the pitch, saw him nominated for the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Monday.