Man City reach £42m Phillips transfer agreement with Leeds

The midfielder will follow Erling Haaland in the door at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have reached a transfer agreement with Leeds United to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips, GOAL can confirm.

The Premier League champions will pay £42m ($51m) for the England international with the possibility of a further £3m in add-ons.

Promising young midfielder Darko Gyabi will move in the opposite direction to Elland Road in a deal worth £5m.

When will Phillips' transfer be finalised?

The 26-year-old, who came through the Leeds academy, has been keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium since it became clear that Pep Guardiola was interested.

Phillips is currently on holiday but is set to return at the start of the July with the potential for a transfer to be confirmed quickly.

He will become the second major signing of the summer following City’s £51m ($63m) deal for striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

What will Phillips bring to City?

He was identified as City’s top target as a replacement for Fernandinho following the Brazilian's departure at the end of the season when his contract expired.

Phillips impressed in his role as a defensive midfielder under Guardiola's close friend Marcelo Bielsa and his impact saw him become a regular for England.

While Rodri has nailed down the position in the City team and is expected to sign a contract extension, Phillips is seen as someone who can compete for his starting role while providing important squad depth.

What are Leeds' plans?

The Yorkshire club, who only avoided relegation on the final day of last season, have already signed midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich.

They were increasingly resigned to losing some of their stars this summer with Raphinha also a target for Tottenham and Arsenal.

Londoner Gyabi is a promising attacking midfielder who joined City from Millwall and has two caps for the England Under-18s.

