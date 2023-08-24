Wolves have reportedly rejected Manchester City's £47 million ($60m) bid for Matheus Nunes.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, the Wolves have reportedly turned down City's initial bid for the Portuguese midfielder. Pep Guardiola is keen on Nunes, especially with Kevin De Bruyne's anticipated four-month absence due to injury. However, Wolves swiftly turned down City's opening proposal, considering it significantly below their valuation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nonetheless, City are expected to continue their pursuit of Nunes and make another improved offer to secure his services. The rejected bid reflects Wolves' determination to retain Nunes, who is regarded as a key player by the club's hierarchy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have also expressed interest in the midfielder after being rebuffed by Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the player which forced Wolves to remove a buyout clause that would have allowed Liverpool to acquire him in January.

WHAT NEXT? As the transfer window deadline approaches, both clubs are expected to further engage in discussions to determine Nunes' future. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have set a £70 million ($88.60m) price tag on Eberechi Eze, who has been reported as another City-target. Now it remains to be seen how much Wolves will demand for their prized asset who has been an integral part of their squad.