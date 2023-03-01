Man City must forget about winning the treble - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told his players not to think about the possibility of winning the treble this season.

Man City into FA Cup quarter-finals

Could still land three trophies

Guardiola says treble talk is distracting

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City are still alive in three competitions after booking their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday by beating Bristol City. Guardiola's side also remain in contention in the Premier League and the Champions League but the City boss has rejected talk his team could land the treble this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, forget about it. Forget it. When you start to talk about that, you start to lose competitions and drop competitions," he said after the 3-0 win over Bristol City. "We are not ready. Not even one second to think about that, we just think about [next game against] Newcastle."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola also said his team can't afford to drop any more points in the Premier League if they are to retain their crown. City are currently two points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners.

"I know we cannot drop points in the Premier League because we have on top of us a team [Arsenal] and [Manchester] United is coming from behind," he added. "And Champions League, we see what happen in two weeks. What is important is we are there, but of course, we are going to continue as long as possible."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City have won 14 of their last 16 Premier League home games (D1 L1), with the exceptions in this run coming in consecutive games against Brentford (1-2) and Everton (1-1) this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Newcastle.