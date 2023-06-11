Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero joked about Lionel Messi's impending transfer to Inter Miami after attending the Champions League final.

Aguero jokes about heading to Miami

Was in attendance to watch Man City win Champions League

Was happy to see Man City winning the trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Man City striker was in attendance as the club won their maiden Champions League title and completed the treble on Saturday after beating Inter in the final. Aguero, who missed out on winning the title two seasons ago after a final loss to Chelsea, was happy that his former club finally their hands on an elusive European title.

After the match, the Argentine jokingly said that now that the Champions League final is over he is planning to accompany former Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi to the USA, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner set to join MLS side Inter Miami.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on BT Sport, Aguero said: "First I am so happy because, for me, I love City. That moment, the last Champions League we lose, I am so happy that finally, it is Man City’s."

He added: "I'm going to Miami now with Messi!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero recently defended Messi's stint with Paris Saint-Germain as he claimed that his former team-mate was still one of the best players in the world during his time in the French capital.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

@ManCityES/@Inter

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Messi is all set to head to Miami as he snubbed a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia and a Barcelona return in favour of a move to the David Beckham-owned franchise as a free agent, after parting ways with French champions PSG.