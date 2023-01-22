Man City goalkeeper Ederson 'won't change' playing style despite glaring error in Tottenham win

- Ederson at fault for Tottenham opener
WHAT HAPPENED? A lackadaisical pass to Sky Blues midfielder Rodri sold the Spaniard short, allowing Dejan Kulusevski to pounce and put his side 1-0 just before the break, a lead they would double shortly after. Luckily for Ederson, Spurs were up to their usual tricks and threw away a two-goal advantage in 18 second-half minutes as City won 4-2, but the scare hasn't deterred the Brazilian from keeping to his usual playing style.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Football, in the way I play, the team plays, we can make mistakes. We need to be prepared for all circumstances," Ederson told City's official website. "Against Tottenham my mistake ended up in a goal but I won’t change my way of playing, always calm, searching for the best solution. It’s not the first time or the last that I made a mistake, and I’ll keep doing the same things. Yes, it’s one of the build-ups we have, with me playing as a third defender. It makes the distance bigger from the opponent who is trying to put pressure on me, so I can have more time for the first touch and take the best decision."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian hasn't just been at fault for errors leading to goals, though, as he boasts one of the worst save percentages in the Premier League. His rate of 59.2% is the third lowest in the division, below the likes of Leicester's Danny Ward (62.8%) and Robert Sanchez of Brighton (62%). Only Saints 'keeper Gavin Bazuna (57.8%) and Bournemouth's Mark Travers (50%) boast worse percentages.
WHAT NEXT FOR EDERSON? Despite the Brazilian's shortcomings, City remain within five points of leaders Arsenal, and could narrow that gap to just two with a win over Wolves on Sunday.