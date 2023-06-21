Man City's move for Declan Rice could see out-of-favour Kalvin Phillips head to West Ham

West Ham want to explore the prospect of a swap deal with Manchester City, involving both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN reports that West Ham want to explore the prospect of a deal that would see them receive a fee and Phillips in exchange for Rice this summer. The Hammers were interested in Rice's England team-mate when he was still playing for Leeds and tabled a bid worth £50m ($63.6m) to sign him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal had been reported as leading the race for Rice but have seen two bids - the last being worth £90m - rejected for the midfielder. City have been reported as holding an interest in the Three Lions star, but it remains to be seen if they will attempt to sign him after bringing in Mateo Kovacic, as they edge nearer to a deal for the Chelsea star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Phillips has spoken of wanting to remain at City, and he is planning to speak with manager Pep Guardiola over his future, having made just four starts in all competitions last season following his move from Elland Road.

WHAT NEXT? Rice may have a decision to make over his future if West Ham continue to rebuff Arsenal's approaches for the player and City formalise their interest.