Man City lead chase for Dani Olmo with Spain international 'considering transfer' amid rival interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea

Manchester City are reportedly leading the chase for Spain international Dani Olmo amid interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Mundo Deportivo, City are keeping a close watch on Olmo's situation at RB Leipzig and are considered to be the favourites to land the 25-year-old. They had the intention of getting him on board during the summer, but could not thrash out a deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Moreover, according to SportBild, the player himself is mulling over a fresh challenge next season and could leave the club, especially when the likes of Real Madrid and City are interested in him.

A host of other clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation along with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olmo had no plans to leave Leipzig and signed an extension in the summer until 2027. However, it is believed that the player has had a change of heart with the European elites circling around for his signature. His contract also has a €60 million (£52m/$64m) release clause.

WHAT NEXT? Olmo had a sensational start to the campaign, scoring five times in four appearances including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup, until he picked up a knee injury while away on international duty with Spain in September.