Sane to have surgery on ACL injury, Man City confirm

have confirmed Leroy Sane will undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The German winger suffered the injury to his right knee during his side's penalty shootout win over in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

Sane went off just 13 minutes into the game, shortly after Raheem Sterling gave his side the lead and was sent for scans this week to discover the extent of the injury.

The club have now confirmed that the 23-year-old will have an operation on his knee.

Article continues below

"[Sane] has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury," a statement on City's website read.

"Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the Club wishes him a quick and full recovery."

More to follow...