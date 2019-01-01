Man City complete loan move for Derby keeper Carson

The veteran shot-stopper will deputise for Ederson and Claudio Bravo over the 2019-20 season after agreeing terms with the Premier League champions

swooped minutes before the summer transfer window closed to seal their latest signing, recruiting goalkeeper Scott Carson on loan.

Carson, 33, signed a one-year deal at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday to add extra cover to the club's goalkeeping ranks.

He will act as City's third choice between the posts, behind South American duo Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

And he admits that the news that the Premier League champions were interested in his services came as a shock.

“It’s an honour to have signed for City on loan,” Carson said on City's official website.

“It’s something I didn’t expect but an opportunity I simply could not turn down. To be part of this squad – the champions of – is a dream come true."

Carson joins the likes of Rodri and Joao Cancelo in moving to the Etihad over the summer, and like that pair he revealed that the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola was a big influence in his decision.

“I can’t wait to see Pep’s work on the training field up close. What he has achieved in his management career has been amazing, and it’s every player’s dream to play under him," he added.

“Hopefully, my experience will prove useful as we try and make it three Premier League titles in a row.”

Carson began his professional career with and has moved across England, taking in spells with , , , West Bromwich Albion and Athletic among others across the Premier League and Championship.

Article continues below

He also spent two years in with Bursaspor, and since 2015 has occupied the net for Derby as the Rams have fruitlessly attempted to escape the second tier.

As well as Carson, City moved for a young talent from in the final hours of the Premier League transfer window.

El Manchester City fitxa Pedro Porro



✅El jugador, de 19 anys, deixarà Montilivi després de dues temporades en que ha passat del Juvenil al primer equip i ha arribat a ser internacional.



+ info a https://t.co/AIk7NDQz58#GràciesPedro @ManCityCatala pic.twitter.com/mnfhQcFSzx — Girona FC (@GironaFC) August 8, 2019

Girona's 19-year-old right-back Pedro Porro completed his move to England, although he is expected to move back to on a loan deal to Valladolid.