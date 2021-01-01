'We lost sight of the historic values of the club' - Man City boss Soriano apologises for Super League in letter to supporters

The Premier League leaders were one of six English clubs to join, with each now having withdrawn amid intense backlash from fans and pundits

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has issued an apology to supporters for the club's role in the Super League, adding that those in charge "lost sight of the historic values of the club".

City were one of six English teams to sign up for the new breakaway competition, joined by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, all have now since withdrawn amid feverous backlash, with Soriano writing a letter to the club's supporters in an attempt to make amends.

What did Soriano say?

"I am writing to you regarding the event of the past few days," Soriano said in the letter. "I am sorry it has taken a little time, but the circumstances have been somewhat exceptional and it was important to me to contact you directly.

"As you know, Manchester City has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

"As always, when we make choices and decisions, we do so with the best interests of the club in mind and we believed that being part of such an initiative could give us a voice that might be imperative to our future ability to succeed and grow.

"However, in making that choice we failed to remind ourselves of the unbreakable link between the passion of our fans and the right to have the opportunity to earn success.

"It is a truth that is fundamental to the DNA of Manchester City, and the board deeply regrets taking a decision that lost sight of the historic values of the club. We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise to our fans for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the last 72 hours.

"The owners, chairman, board and staff are completely committed to ensuring that the club continues to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing well-being of both the English and European football pyramids and their associated competitions.

"We will embrace the opportunity to earn back the full trust of our stakeholders and the football family in general."

What's next for City?

With the Super League project now collapsed following the withdrawal of England's Big Six, City can now turn focus back towards a potential treble.

Article continues below

Having already booked a spot in the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham, Manchester City are all but certain to win the Premier League and remain arguable favourites in the Champions League as well.

City are set to continue on in the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Further reading