Man arrested after appearing to throw missile at Erling Haaland after striker's goal against Man Utd

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown object towards Erling Haaland at Old Trafford after the Norwegian striker opened the scoring in the Manchester derby on Sunday, according to the BBC.

The police confirmed that the man was arrested at 17:00 GMT and was later released on bail. The unknown object launched towards the Manchester City star from the Stretford End did not reach the player.

After the game, the former Borussia Dortmund player revealed that United fans were taunting him by chanting Roy Keane's name when he celebrated his opening goal. The chants were in reference to Keane's horrific tackle on Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, during a Manchester derby in 2001.

Keane was sent off for the challenge while Alf-Inge subsequently underwent surgery on his knee and only played a handful of matches for City afterwards before retiring.

The former City star will no doubt have enjoyed Sunday's derby after watching his son net a brace and provide the assist for Phil Foden's goal as Manchester City claimed the bragging rights in the derby.