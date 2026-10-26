Malo Gusto to Man City? Enzo Maresca plots reunion as Chelsea lower asking price for French star

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Manchester City are reportedly preparing a renewed push to sign Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto during the January transfer window. The French defender could reunite with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad following a shift in his squad role under Xabi Alonso.

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Man City renew Gusto interest

Chelsea are bracing for fresh transfer pressure over the future of Gusto. City are reportedly maintaining a strong interest in the French right-back ahead of the fast-approaching January window, as per TEAMtalk.

Gusto has experienced a notable shift in his squad status recently. His role has changed significantly under Xabi Alonso, with Reece James still serving as a major option on the right side of the defence. The emergence of Marco Palestra has also added further competition for starting minutes. That fierce battle for places has naturally opened the door to speculation regarding a potential departure from the capital.

The crucial Enzo Maresca factor

According to the same report, the Cityzens are prepared to revisit a deal this winter if Chelsea decide to lower their asking price. A major driving force behind the move is the presence of Maresca. City remain extremely keen on securing a player who Maresca knows perfectly from his previous time at Stamford Bridge. Gusto worked closely with the Italian tactician during that period.

Reports from June indicated that the 23-year-old would welcome the opportunity to reunite with him at the Etihad. Maresca has publicly praised Gusto in the past, stating: "Malo is doing fantastic."

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Chelsea soften their transfer demands

Chelsea originally valued the 23-year-old at around £70 million during the summer transfer window. That significant figure ultimately proved too high for City, who were hoping to structure a deal closer to the £50m mark. However, TEAMtalk now reports that those strict financial demands have softened. This development could potentially reopen negotiations, as Chelsea can make a reasonable financial case for selling the player.

Weighing up a massive risk

The West London club are under absolutely no immediate pressure to sanction a sale. Gusto remains under contract until 2030, meaning Chelsea currently hold a remarkably strong negotiating position. A fee anywhere near the £60m to £70m bracket would represent a major profit for the club.