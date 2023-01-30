Malcom move off! PSG's proposed deal for Zenit's former Barcelona flop collapses

Paris Saint-Germain's deal for Zenit forward Malcom has fallen through, with the two teams unable to agree on terms for the former Barcelona winger.

PSG & Zenit unable to agree on terms

Ziyech due to sign for Ligue 1 leaders

Malcom likely to stay for now

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG wanted the Brazilian on loan without a buy obligation, but Zenit reportedly demanded an obligation to buy worked into the deal. The two sides couldn't agree on terms, and according to Relevo, the negotiations fell through.

PSG have since worked out a transfer elsewhere, and are set to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on loan until the end of the season. The Ligue 1 leaders also had bids for Lyon's Rayan Cherki and PSV's Johan Bakoyoko rejected.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have been in the market for a new attacking player after allowing Pablo Sarabia to leave for Wolves. They are relatively thin in the attacking third, with Hugo Ekitike the only natural forward on the bench. He filled in well after the World Cup, scoring three times in four appearances, but the Parisians will need further reinforcements.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Coach Christophe Galtier conceded that PSG are looking for a winger before the transfer window closes. "We have sold an attacker, so we are looking for somebody in the same role," Galtier said in a press conference.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MALCOM? With the deal falling through, Malcom seems likely to spend the rest of the season at Zenit, unless another club swoops in to seal his signature.