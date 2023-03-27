Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic remain in USMNT XI against El Salvador as Anthony Hudson makes seven changes

Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic have been named to the U.S. men's national team's starting XI as Anthony Hudson has made seven changes from last match

Reyna and Pulisic start

Seven changes to starting XI

U.S. need just a draw vs El Salvador

WHAT HAPPENED? Just four holdovers remain from the win over Grenada, with Pulisic, Reyna, Weston McKennie and Matt Turner the only four returning to the starting XI against El Salvador.

The entire back four has changed, with Tim Ream, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest coming in, while Yunus Musah joins McKennie and Reyna centrally. Daryl Dike and Alejandro Zendejas, meanwhile, have been added to the attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Changes were expected following the 7-1 win in Grenada, with Hudson promising rotation. The U.S. will need just a draw against El Salvador to book a place in the Nations League's next phase.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. are set to face Mexico in the first Continental Clasico on April 19.