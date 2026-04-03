Major setback: Ajax youngster with 18 Eredivisie appearances set for surgery

Jan Faberski has suffered a serious knee injury, the PEC Zwolle striker has announced on social media. The left-footed player, on loan from Ajax, will require surgery and will be sidelined for the time being.

Faberski was injured during last week’s European Championship qualifier between Poland U21 (4-1) and Armenia U21.





He reacted to the personal tragedy via Instagram. “It is difficult and painful to write that I won’t be able to do what I love most for a while. But I remain positive and know that I will come back stronger than ever.”

“I have undergone surgery and have a long road to recovery ahead of me. I am facing this challenge with positive energy and am grateful to the people who are supporting me,” he concludes.

Faberski is on loan at PEC Zwolle this season. So far this season, he has mainly been making substitute appearances. He has provided two assists for De Blauwvingers. He has yet to score in 18 VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches.











