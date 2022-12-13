Maguire told his 'chance will come' at Man Utd as Ten Hag insists England star is 'good enough to play at the highest level'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Harry Maguire and says the defender can still become a ''great player'' for the Red Devils.

Maguire key for England

Struggling at Man Utd

Ten Hag offers advice

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire has been offered hope he can force his way back into the Man Utd team under Ten Hag. The defender has only made four Premier League appearances so far this season but started all of England's games at the World Cup as the Three Lions made it to the quarter-finals. Ten Hag has now urged the 29-year-old to replicate his England form for the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been asked many times. It's clear he is good enough to play at the highest level," The United boss has told reporters. "He has, for England, good games almost all the time. He had a period in Manchester where he performed badly. Then, of course there are difficulties. But when he is working hard, he gets that confidence. You are seeing that with the way he is playing for England. We want him to bring it on the pitch for Manchester United. I expect from him, the team knows what they expect from him. If he does that, he will be a great player for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire still faces a battle to regain his place in the United team, as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have established themselves as Ten Hag's preferred centre-back pairing. However, both players are still in World Cup action, meaning Maguire should get the chance to stake a claim for a starting spot when United return to Premier League action on December 27 against Nottingham Forest.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The team's first game after the World Cup is a League Cup round-of-16 clash against Burnley on December 21. The Red Devils then face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League six days later.