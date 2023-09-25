'Madridistas we all expect more!' - Real Madrid's David Alaba says Los Blancos will come back stronger from Atletico Madrid defeat

The Real Madrid defender has promised that his side will improve after suffering a heavy loss in the Madrid derby.

Called on Madrid to 'fight back'

Lost 3-1 in Madrid derby

Trail Barcelona by just one point

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos capitulated against Atletico on Sunday, conceding three times and failing to offer much going forward in a resounding 3-1 loss at the Metropolitano. Alaba made two defensive errors that proved to be costly.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Bayern Munich defender took to social media to apologise for the performance: "Madridistas we all expect more! This was not our game, this was not my game! We let you down yesterday but we will fight back and we will come back to what Real Madrid is!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos have dropped to third in La Liga following the loss, but are still only one point behind holders Barcelona, who beat Celta Vigo, 3-2, on Saturday.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign when they travel to Las Palmas on Wednesday, a fixture in which Vinicius Jr is expected to return from a month-long injury absence.