Maddison to miss Liverpool clash as Leicester star visits specialist for niggling knee injury

Leicester City will be without midfielder James Maddison against Liverpool on Friday as he addresses a persistent knee injury.

Out of recent training

Missed Monday's loss to Newcastle

Seeking specialist opinion to solve problem

WHAT HAPPENED? Maddison made England's World Cup squad but didn't feature at the tournament, and a lingering knee problem dating back to before the tournament remains an issue for the talented playmaker. He's now seeking "special advice" in London while his team-mates prepare to face Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He's one of the most important players in the squad, and his absence will be felt as the Foxes try to move well clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "[Maddison] won't be available for the game," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters. "He was with Mark [Waller], our doctor, getting some special advice in London today so I'll wait to hear from them later on. He hasn't trained with the squad. He was clearly getting treatment out [in Qatar] and he and the medical team deemed him OK to train.

"He was available for games [for England]. He's come back here, looked to do some work, and then felt a pain in a different part of his knee."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER CITY? After the Foxes play Liverpool on Friday, they'll go up against Fulham next Tuesday.