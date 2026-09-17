How to get Luton Town FC 2026/2027 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Luton Town FC competes in English football at their iconic and unique home ground, Kenilworth Road. Famous for its intimate atmosphere and roaring local support, attending a match in Bedfordshire provides one of the most authentic matchday experiences in British football.

GOAL provides all the essential information you need to secure your seat at Kenilworth Road. Discover match schedules, official ticket outlets, secondary market options, and how to buy your tickets today.

When is Luton Town FC?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sep 19, 2026 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Bradford City AFC Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Sep 22, 2026 at 19:00 Luton Town FC vs Ipswich Town Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Sep 26, 2026 at 15:00 Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town FC John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield Tickets Oct 03, 2026 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Doncaster Rovers FC Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Oct 06, 2026 at 19:45 Colchester United vs Luton Town FC JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester Tickets Oct 10, 2026 at 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town FC Adams Park, High Wycombe Tickets Oct 17, 2026 at 12:30 Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town FC Stadium MK, Milton Keynes Tickets Oct 20, 2026 at 19:45 Luton Town FC vs Barnsley FC Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Oct 24, 2026 at 12:30 Luton Town FC vs Leicester City FC Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Oct 31, 2026 at 15:00 Peterborough United vs Luton Town FC Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough Tickets Nov 14, 2026 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Cambridge United FC Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Nov 17, 2026 at 19:00 Luton Town FC vs Peterborough United Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Nov 21, 2026 at 15:00 Burton Albion vs Luton Town FC Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Tickets Nov 28, 2026 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Oxford United Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Dec 01, 2026 at 19:45 Blackpool FC vs Luton Town FC Bloomfield Road, Blackpool Tickets Dec 12, 2026 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Wigan Athletic Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Dec 19, 2026 at 12:30 Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town FC Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield Tickets Dec 26, 2026 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Bromley FC Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Dec 29, 2026 at 19:45 AFC Wimbledon vs Luton Town FC Cherry Red Records Stadium, London Tickets Jan 02, 2027 at 15:00 Plymouth Argyle vs Luton Town FC Home Park, Plymouth Tickets Jan 09, 2027 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Sheffield Wednesday Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Jan 16, 2027 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Milton Keynes Dons Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Jan 19, 2027 at 19:45 Barnsley FC vs Luton Town FC Oakwell, Barnsley Tickets Jan 23, 2027 at 15:00 Leicester City FC vs Luton Town FC King Power Stadium, Leicester Tickets Jan 30, 2027 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Peterborough United Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Feb 06, 2027 at 15:00 Luton Town FC vs Mansfield Town FC Kenilworth Road, Luton Tickets Feb 09, 2027 at 19:45 Stockport County vs Luton Town FC Edgeley Park, Stockport Tickets Feb 13, 2027 at 15:00 Leyton Orient vs Luton Town FC Gaughan Group Stadium, London Tickets

Where to buy Luton Town FC tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Luton Town FC official e-ticketing portal and the Kenilworth Road box office. Official sales operate on a tiered priority system, giving club members and season ticket holders first access before remaining seats enter general sale.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Luton Town FC tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official Luton Town FC ticket portal typically start at £26 for general admission adult seats, with pricing varying according to match category, age group, and stand location inside Kenilworth Road.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticomboprovide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start at £45 per ticket depending on availability and market demand.

Everything you need to know about Luton Town FC

Luton Town FC is a historic English football club based in Bedfordshire, founded in 1885. The club plays its home matches at Kenilworth Road, an iconic venue with a capacity of over 11,500 that offers a distinctively traditional English football environment.

Key details to know when planning your matchday experience include: