WHAT HAPPENED? The statement was released on the club's official website, which explained that the Belgian had been subject to tests at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano. They revealed that Lukaku had suffered a strain on his left hamstring, with the condition set to be reassessed in a few days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems the 29-year-old's late cameo against Sampdoria on Saturday - whose performance was joked about by teammate Nicolo Barella - could have proved costly. Lukaku's hamstring issues have seen him miss 12 games for Inter already this season, and now the same problem could mean he is absent for the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? He will be focussing all of his attention of recovering from this latest setback. Given that Belgium's first game is in just over three weeks, manager Roberto Martinez will be sweating on the striker's fitness.