Luis Suarez confirms he will leave Gremio early but Uruguay star denies transfer talks with Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has announced that he will leave Gremio a year early, but denied that he is planning to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Suarez joined Brazilian side Gremio on a two-year deal in January, but on Saturday he announced that the club have agreed to bring the end of his contract forward one year to December 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel that next year I will not be able to perform due to my fitness and the high demands of the Brazilian championship, which is why the club and I have spoken about ending my contract [with Gremio] a year early,” he said.

"That would be in December. The club agreed and I’m grateful to them. I don’t know if I’ll continue to play somewhere else because I have a chronic issue with my knee that you all know about. I’d ask Gremio supporters to value the fact that they have a 37-year-old player who always plays despite having a lot of pain in his knee. That’s all I ask."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez has been linked with a reunion with Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, but the Uruguayan was quick to pour water on the idea.

"I’m well aware that Inter Miami spoke with Gremio and that the club told them that I have a contract. I can say that [Inter Miami] has not spoken to me," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? Suarez could still reunite with best mate Messi for the 2024 MLS season, but the severity of his knee issues could prevent him from making the move.