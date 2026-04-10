Luis Suárez has stunned everyone with a sensational statement

Despite announcing his international retirement in September 2024, 39-year-old Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez but he has left the door ajar for a possible return to the national team for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for 11 June–19 July in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

In an interview with El País, Suárez confirmed that he would still answer the national team’s call if selected, despite having been absent from the squad since his international retirement. “The national team is always the goal,” he said. “With the World Cup approaching, if the coaching staff feel they need you, how can you refuse?”

He added, “I will never say ‘no’ to my country as long as I am still active on the pitch.”

His career continues despite his advancing age.

Despite turning 39, Suárez remains influential on the pitch: he has featured in six MLS matches this term, starting one for Inter Miami alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

During the 2025 season, Suárez featured in 50 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 17 assists, underlining his enduring influence on the pitch.

His most recent international outing came on 9 September 2024, a goalless draw with Paraguay.

An icon of a golden generation

Suárez remains one of the most prominent figures of Uruguay’s golden generation, having participated in four World Cups and helped his country win the 2011 Copa América, in addition to a distinguished club career with Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.