Luis DIaz's wife has called for her father-in-law to be returned safely in what would be the 'best birthday gift' for their daughter.

Gera Ponce posted a message on her Instagram, wishing her and Diaz's daughter a happy, second birthday.

Ponce continued to state that the 'best gift' for her daughter's birthday would "undoubtedly be to have Grandpa Mane by our side again and we trust in God that it will be so."

Article continues below

Both Diaz's mother and father were kidnapped last week by the National Liberation Army (ELN) group in Colombia. Since, only Diaz's mother has been released.

The ELN said in a statement that they are in the process of releasing Diaz's father.

Ponce finished her message by expressing her love for her daughter: "God bless you, keep you and let you grow always surrounded by love, my princess, Happy Birthday! WE LOVE YOU."